Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $575.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

