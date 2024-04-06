Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on May 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $477.09 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

