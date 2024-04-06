GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GFL stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

