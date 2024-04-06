NIOX Group Plc (NIOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 24th

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NIOX Group Stock Up 1.3 %

LON NIOX opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £271.41 million, a PE ratio of 3,210.00 and a beta of 0.94. NIOX Group has a one year low of GBX 42.30 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael R. D. Roller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,102.44). In other NIOX Group news, insider Jonathan Emms sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,106.70). Also, insider Michael R. D. Roller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total value of £19,200 ($24,102.44). Insiders have sold a total of 285,034 shares of company stock worth $17,794,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo in patients.

