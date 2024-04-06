Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

