CHS Inc. (CHSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHSCO opened at $27.09 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.
About CHS
