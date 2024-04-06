CHS Inc. (CHSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of CHSCO opened at $27.09 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

