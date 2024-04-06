Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.50 million, a PE ratio of -631.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.02) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at Supermarket Income REIT

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 67,300 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £50,475 ($63,363.04). In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £50,475 ($63,363.04). Also, insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £32,081.40 ($40,272.91). 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supermarket Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.