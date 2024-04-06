GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $40.29

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $41.56. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2,065,801 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

