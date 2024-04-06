The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The GEO Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEO

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 422,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.