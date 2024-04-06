Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.730–0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.6 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.160 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $13,983,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

