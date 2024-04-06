Worldcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267.21 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $267.21 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $7.04 or 0.00010367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,691,508 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 177,653,184.61208248 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.07779089 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $271,005,630.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

