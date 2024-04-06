BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $842.67 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $842.67 million and $1.16 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $67,854.74 or 0.99990037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014288 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00020813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00127012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,747.01590125 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,164,378.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

