Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $34.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036016 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

