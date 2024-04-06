Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $22.00. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 1,043 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $644.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

