Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $70.22

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.22, but opened at $72.80. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 286,059 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

