Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.94. Nikola shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 32,117,555 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 43.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,112 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nikola by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 14.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nikola by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

