Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.04

Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 82459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDUS

Radius Recycling Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Recycling by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Radius Recycling by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.