Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $46.19

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.19, but opened at $48.13. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 11,937,901 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

