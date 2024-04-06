Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DGX opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.