Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $303,971.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00.

ANET stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

