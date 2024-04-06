Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $303,971.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00.
Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1 %
ANET stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
