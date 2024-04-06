Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

