Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $238,507.50 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $238,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total value of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $241,143.70.

On Friday, February 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70.

On Thursday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,576,103.68.

On Monday, January 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $527.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $530.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

