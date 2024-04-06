Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $223,200.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $190,200.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

