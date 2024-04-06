Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells $223,200.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $190,200.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $23.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.