Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $56,355.52 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at $338,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,759.71.

On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

