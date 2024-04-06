PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Andrew Woods Sells 3,220 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $74,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 157.94 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

