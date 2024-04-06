Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $18.35

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

PLTR opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.08, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

