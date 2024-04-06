Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $21,715.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $21,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,432.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPH opened at $41.79 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
