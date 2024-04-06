Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $13,510.89 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $13,510.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,368 shares in the company, valued at $350,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $55,182,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.