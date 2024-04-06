Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) insider Joan Nickerson sold 1,514 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $12,475.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,350.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 638,962 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 300,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

