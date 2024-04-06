Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) insider Joan Nickerson sold 1,514 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $12,475.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,350.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Verve Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VERV stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.70.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
