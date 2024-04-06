Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $190.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.79.

NYSE GE opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 13.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 218.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in General Electric by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

