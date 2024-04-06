Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,793.44 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,279,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,329.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

