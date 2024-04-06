Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $26,442.13 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after buying an additional 307,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

