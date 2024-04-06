Insider Buying: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Purchases C$32,500.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.
Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.
First Mining Gold Trading Up 3.0 %
TSE:FF opened at C$0.17 on Friday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$155.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
First Mining Gold Company Profile
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
