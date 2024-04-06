Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $37,940.60 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Penumbra Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $223.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average of $235.18. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

