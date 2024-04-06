Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $42,835.38 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GKOS opened at $96.80 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after buying an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $22,075,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

