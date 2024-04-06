Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $412,041.96 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94.

On Friday, January 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile



Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

