DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells $103,500.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,274,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $133,826,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.