DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells $103,500.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DocuSign Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,274,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $133,826,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.