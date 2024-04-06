Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $49,507.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.98 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

