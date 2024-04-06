Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $61,761.96 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 3,237 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $61,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,266.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.