Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) CEO Douglas A. Treco Sells 7,523 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

