Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $29.60

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after buying an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

