Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $102,267.68.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,953.20.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.23 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,558,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 659,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

