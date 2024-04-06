Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $121,900.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -0.38. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

