Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to Outperform

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $357.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 451,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.