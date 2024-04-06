Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $246.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $218.00.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.40.

NYSE:JLL opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $200.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

