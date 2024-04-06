Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Sells 40,584 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.