Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Sells 40,584 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.92.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
