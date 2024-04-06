Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares in the company, valued at $44,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RUM stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.82. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rumble by 236.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 665,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rumble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth about $5,042,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the first quarter worth about $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

