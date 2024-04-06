Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.87.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.