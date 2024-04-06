Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 220,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 931.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 252,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 227,745 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

