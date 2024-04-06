UBS Group Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $66.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of PLAY opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

